LiveRamp Partners with Google Cloud to Enable Identity in the Cloud

LiveRamp, a data connectivity platform provider, is partnering with Google Cloud to enable identity in the cloud. Through this partnership, companies can now access LiveRamp's identity capabilities via application programming interface through the Google Cloud Marketplace to build a unified view of customers inside their data environments.

"Be it a brand, platform, publisher, or agency, our customers are increasingly looking to the cloud for scalable, secure, and modern solutions to manage data and analyze the entire customer journey," said Anneka Gupta, president and head of products and platforms at LiveRamp, in a statement. "We have specially designed our suite of identity products with the protection, scale, speed, and interoperability required to unlock the full value of cloud data environments. Joining forces with a global platform like Google Cloud allows our clients to maximize the value of their cloud infrastructure to power next-generation use cases."

"Businesses of all sizes and types are looking for ways to derive more value from their data while maintaining security and tight controls over sensitive information," said Nirav Sheth, director of partnerships at Google Cloud, in a statement. "Deploying LiveRamp on Google Cloud enables customers across industries, such as [consumer packaged goods], to quickly gain new insights into customer data leveraging cloud capabilities in [artificial intelligence, machine learning] and analytics, ultimately helping them deliver exceptional consumer experiences and meet customer demand."