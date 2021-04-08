NielsenIQ Launches Omnishopper Solution

NielsenIQ unveiled its Omnishopper solution to help companies understand U.S. omnishopping consumer behavior.

NielsenIQ's Omnishopper product reveals consumers'online and offline shopping behaviors through deep and consistent shopper tracking, bringing critical insights on shopper shifting, leakage, behavior, and attitudes.

With this launch, NielsenIQ begins an expansive rollout of its comprehensive suite of omnisolutions. This multiproduct suite will encompass shopper behavior and attitudes, consumption, sales, and share trend tracking. Products will be grounded in NielsenIQ's proprietary industry data.

"The future of shopping is omni, and today's consumers should be seen as either a current or prospective omnishopper," said Liz Buchanan, NielsenIQ's head of consumer intelligence for North America, in a statement. "Brands must now know exactly who their customers are and fully understand their behaviors to predict what they will need in the future. A complete, connected picture of the omni-experience is now essential. Without question, the companies with the most robust view of the omnichannel marketplace will be best positioned to win."