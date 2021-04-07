LiveVox Partners with Telarus

LiveVox, a provider of cloud-based customer service and digital engagement tools, has signed Telarus as a master agent.

Under the terms of the partnership, Telarus' sub-agents and clients will have access to LiveVox's complete cloud-based solutions.;

"Telarus is the largest privately held master agent in the U.S., with established enterprise relationships that will help LiveVox to scale and expand our footprint as we look to capitalize on the growing demand for omnichannel customer experiences and digital engagement tools," said LiveVox co-founder and CEO Louis Summe in a statement. "This partnership is another step in our roadmap to growing our leadership position in the market and ensuring that our industry-leading solutions are in the hands of all those who are looking to enhance the digital experience of their customers."

"Our strategic partnership with LiveVox will give our partners the ability to leverage their cloud engagement platform," said Brandon Knight, Telarus's vice presidents of business development for contact center as a service, in a statement. "This platform dramatically simplifies data complexities and integrations of customer data, empowering contact center managers to implement new client campaigns from a single platform without significant IT resources. This is a big win for Telarus partners."