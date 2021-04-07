SMG Launches Food Delivery Experience Initiative
Service Management Group (SMG), an experience management partner to more than 500 companies, has assembled a special interest group with an aim to improve the food delivery experience.
Made up of leading convenience stores and restaurants, the group will connect industry leaders, inform SMG's ongoing research, and provide companies with insights to improve this increasingly important touchpoint in the customer experience.
"As an experience management leader, our goal is to help brands keep pace with consumer trends and find opportunities to continually elevate customer and employee experiences," said SMG Chairman and CEO Andy Fromm in a statement. "In our ongoing conversations with clients about keeping pace with off-premises dining, it became clear that SMG is uniquely positioned to bring restaurant leaders together to learn from one another and tap into our research to find insights that will improve the experience for consumers."