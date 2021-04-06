Impact Acquires Affluent

Impact, a provider of partnership automation, has acquired Affluent, an analytics and automation platform provider, to further expand its Partnership Cloud solution for agencies that manage partnership programs. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Affluent enables agencies to aggregate affiliate data from multiple networks and platforms, automate and generate custom reporting, and optimize clients' partnerships with publishers in a single platform.

"Partnerships are surging as an effective way for brands to surpass competitors in terms of growth. But with hundreds of platforms and affiliate networks out there, agencies today require a centralized platform to effectively aggregate and analyze data to optimize the many partnership programs they manage," said David Yovanno, CEO of Impact, in a statement. "With the acquisition of Affluent, Impact is committed to providing comprehensive analytics and affiliate management abilities to agencies, brands, and publishers and to further innovation specifically for agencies." "Impact has proven time and again that they are committed to advancing the partnership economy by providing brands, publishers, and now, agencies with best-in-class technology to drive growth," said Yonatan Dotan, founder and CEO of Affluent, in a statement. "We look forward to working together to further advance our technology and enable agencies to easily manage their client portfolios, automate reports, and ultimately optimize the performance of those programs across all partnership types."

Affluent was founded and backed by Aniview in 2017.

"We at Aniview are proud and excited to hand off Affluent and its amazing team to Impact as we continue to focus on our core business of video content and ad monetization," said Alon Carmel, founder and chairman of Affluent and founder and CEO of Aniview, in a statement. "It has been an exciting and extremely successful journey for us all."

This acquisition follows Impact's March purchase of Trackonomics, which aids content publishers like BuzzFeed, Business Insider, Red Ventures, and Discovery in managing content commerce programs with data about how individual links and web pages are performing. In 2020, Impact acquired Activate, an influencer marketing platform provider.