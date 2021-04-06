Akeneo Launches PXM Studio

Akeneo, a provider of product experience management (PXM) solutions, today launched Akeneo PXM Studio at Akeneo Unlock 2021, its virtual user conference.

Key elements of the Akeneo PXM Studio include the following:

Akeneo PXM Platform and Akeneo PIM: Akeneo's open platform for creating engaging product experiences with embedded catalog management, data quality insights, automation, collaboration, and connectivity capabilities;

Akeneo Onboarder: enabling businesses to strengthen collaborative relationships with external suppliers and brand manufacturers by empowering them to provide the latest product information into Akeneo PIM;

Akeneo Shared Catalogs: allowing users to share digital catalogs that internal and external stakeholders can use to access the most up-to-date product information;

Akeneo Syndication: enabling businesses to leverage their product information in Akeneo PIM;

Akeneo Marketplace for finding integrations and extensions for Akeneo PXM Studio, built and supported by Akeneo certified partners.

The latest version of Akeneo PIM includes more than 70 new and enhanced capabilities, including the following:

Automation that lets Akeneo PIM Enterprise Edition users automate frequent manual tasks by creating and managing business rules with conditions and actions directly from the Akeneo PIM UI;

An Events API that complements the existing Rest API to connect and extend Akeneo PXM Platform with other applications and platforms via webhooks;

Actionable data quality insights, a new data quality score, and improved dashboards that allow Akeneo PIM users to see real-time recommendations for product information;

Flexible Catalog Management, with enhancements for product variants, associations, and measurements.

Akeneo is also launching Akeneo PIM Growth Edition, a PIM offering for organizations at the beginning of their PXM journey, and several new collaboration solutions, including the following:

Akeneo Shared Catalogs: an all-new addition to Akeneo PXM Studio, Shared Catalogs addresses the challenges that brand manufacturers and distributors face when responding to retailers' requests for the latest product information. From right within Akeneo PIM Enterprise Edition, users can create and manage a secure, read-only portal where partners or internal stakeholders can find, view, and download relevant product data and assets.

Akeneo Onboarder, a collaboration portal enabling external suppliers to provide the latest information about their products for review and incorporation into distributors' or retailers' Akeneo PIM Platform.