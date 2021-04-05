Onfido Partners with Microsoft on Azure Active Directory Verifiable Credentials
Onfido, an identity verification and authentication company, has been selected by Microsoft to enable fast and secure identity verification and onboarding for its Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) verifiable credentials.
Azure AD verifiable credentials, now in public preview, provide an open-standards approach to safely and securely re-using verified information about businesses or users to provide access to new services. Once identities are bound to people's digital identities using Onfido's document plus selfie verification, they are onboarded to Azure AD and have complete control over their identities from their smartphones and can reuse them to access additional services.
Individuals can manage credentials in the Microsoft Authenticator app, and developers can request and verify credentials via the application.
"Putting people in control of their own identities will help transform the way global employees, customers, and businesses access remote services," said Rick Hofmann, vice president of partnerships and alliances at Onfido, in a statement. "Being able to verify a person's identity once at onboarding, and then reuse those credentials to access many different services from different providers without collecting and storing personal data is a game-changer. Individuals get more control over what information they share, and businesses can provide a more seamless onboarding experience."
"Our vision is to provide the platform for a digital identity in which individuals have more control over what information they share and can restrict access if needed," said Sue Bohn, partner director of program management in the Identity Division at Microsoft, in a statement. "Collaborating with Onfido empowers businesses to verify information at scale while ensuring users have greater control over their personal information."
