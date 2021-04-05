Onfido Partners with Microsoft on Azure Active Directory Verifiable Credentials

Onfido, an identity verification and authentication company, has been selected by Microsoft to enable fast and secure identity verification and onboarding for its Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) verifiable credentials.

Azure AD verifiable credentials, now in public preview, provide an open-standards approach to safely and securely re-using verified information about businesses or users to provide access to new services. Once identities are bound to people's digital identities using Onfido's document plus selfie verification, they are onboarded to Azure AD and have complete control over their identities from their smartphones and can reuse them to access additional services.

Individuals can manage credentials in the Microsoft Authenticator app, and developers can request and verify credentials via the application.