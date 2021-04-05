Ada Launches Ada Engage
Ada today launched Ada Engage to help companies automate even more interactions, from lead capture to acquisition and through to retention and up-sell, all within one platform.
"Relationships between brands and customers have changed forever, and digital-first companies are breaking down traditional CX silos," said Mike Murchison, CEO and co-founder of Ada, in a statement. "Ada Engage reflects the interests of our most savvy clients. They understand that the same person who visits your website searching for information can become your customer a moment later, asking for support. They are using Ada to aggregate data and stitch together that journey so they can engage with customers more meaningfully."
Features of Ada Engage include the following:
- No-code proactive personalized calls-to-action;
- Data enrichment to identify anonymous web visitors and tailor their experiences;
- Smart lead creation, qualification, and sales routing; and
- Revenue analytics to measure Ada's impact.
"Ada is the great unifier of our customer experience from customer acquisition to in-product activation, retention, and product feedback. Every team at LiteBit is working together on our automated customer experience strategy, and our customers benefit the most from our proactive, personalized approach," said Bas Lucieer, lead ACX at LiteBit, in a statement.