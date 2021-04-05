Ada Launches Ada Engage

Ada today launched Ada Engage to help companies automate even more interactions, from lead capture to acquisition and through to retention and up-sell, all within one platform.

"Relationships between brands and customers have changed forever, and digital-first companies are breaking down traditional CX silos," said Mike Murchison, CEO and co-founder of Ada, in a statement. "Ada Engage reflects the interests of our most savvy clients. They understand that the same person who visits your website searching for information can become your customer a moment later, asking for support. They are using Ada to aggregate data and stitch together that journey so they can engage with customers more meaningfully."

Features of Ada Engage include the following:

No-code proactive personalized calls-to-action;

Data enrichment to identify anonymous web visitors and tailor their experiences;

Smart lead creation, qualification, and sales routing; and

Revenue analytics to measure Ada's impact.