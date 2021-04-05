Reputation Acquires Nuvi

Reputation, a provider of reputation experience management (RXM) solutions, has acquired Nuvi, a social customer experience (CX) software company.

With this acquisition, Reputation has created a platform that combines traditional experience management (surveys) with digital experience (business listings) and experience management (reviews and social media feedback). Companies can now access social listening and data visualization capabilities to manage interactions at scale, capture feedback data, and transform it into fuel to grow their businesses.

"Reputation's acquisition of Nuvi demonstrates our continued commitment to innovation in service of helping companies elevate their customer experience programs by turning feedback into the business insights that fuels progress," said Joe Fuca, CEO of Reputation, in a statement. "The opportunity to capitalize on real-time consumer feedback flooding in from social media is now, and Reputation's RXM platform is the only comprehensive software built for next-generation brands."

Nuvi is a unified social listening and customer experience software company helping companies understand and engage with their customers on social media platforms like Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Reddit, and others.