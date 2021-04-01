Qualtrics Launches Relational Customer Experience, Account-Based Relationship Diagnostic, and Digital Support Optimization

Qualtrics today introduced three solutions to help companies acquire new customers and build loyalty with existing ones.

These new solutions are designed to help companies understand what their B2B and B2C customers experience across different milestones and act on that experience data. They are the following:

Relational Customer Experience, which gives companies a continuously updated view of the health of their customer relationships to help them deliver more personalized experiences, improve customer loyalty, and reduce attrition. With Relational CX, organizations can collect feedback consistently across the customer journey and see how overall customer health impacts business metrics, such as share of wallet. It also routes feedback automatically to the right teams, such as customer care or sales, and surfaces recommendations to help them take the right action at the right time.

Account-Based Relationship Diagnostic, which gives companies a holistic view of their B2B customer relationships to help them build deeper connections and drive more revenue. Account-Based Relationship Diagnostic combines experience data from every contact to give sales and customer success teams a complete view of the account's overall health so they can proactively identify at-risk and growth accounts to increase revenue and reduce churn.

Digital Support Optimization, which helps companies deliver frictionless customer care through any digital channel. This new solution enables care teams to use feedback to uncover gaps in their digital support experiences that may lead unhappy customers and increased use of costlier support channels. These teams will also be able to deliver better customer support experiences across digital channels such as their website, text and automated chat to increase customer satisfaction and reduce call center traffic. For frontline employees, such as call center agents, Digital Support Optimization enables them to provide feedback internally on interactions that could be supported through digital channels in the future. This feedback automatically triggers the right internal teams to improve the experience for both frontline employees and customers.