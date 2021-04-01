Riversand Launches App Marketplace
Riversand, a cloud-native master data management (MDM) and product information management (PIM) solutions provider, has launched its App Marketplace, which features first- and third-party tools that Riversand clients, partners, and integrators can use to increase the value of their Riversand investment.
The Riversand App Marketplace is an ecosystem of integrated PIM, product experience management (PXM), and MDM apps. Businesses can use individual applications to syndicate to various ecommerce platforms or retail channels, integrate with enterprise applications for seamless data exchange, or perform customized functionality.
"There is an incredible opportunity in enterprise software to achieve limitless scale, performance, and capabilities. Our marketplace technology allows to scale your business beyond the constraints of capital and inventory to create experiences around your data and become the destination of choice for your customers,” said Amit Rai, head of growth at Riversand, in a statement. "Our clients use Riversand to gain unique experiences based on data and insights. With the Riversand App Marketplace, customers, partners, and other parties can deliver and gain further value from their master data experience platform (MDxP) investment."
