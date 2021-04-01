Riversand Launches App Marketplace

Riversand, a cloud-native master data management (MDM) and product information management (PIM) solutions provider, has launched its App Marketplace, which features first- and third-party tools that Riversand clients, partners, and integrators can use to increase the value of their Riversand investment.

The Riversand App Marketplace is an ecosystem of integrated PIM, product experience management (PXM), and MDM apps. Businesses can use individual applications to syndicate to various ecommerce platforms or retail channels, integrate with enterprise applications for seamless data exchange, or perform customized functionality.