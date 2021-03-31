ZoomInfo Launches Partner Program
ZoomInfo, a provider o go-to-market intelligence solutions, today launched the ZoomInfo Partner Program to help companies supercharge their go-to-market motions and build custom engagements with the ZoomInfo platform to help them generate new revenue and grow their businesses.
Companies can choose to be either Solution or Technology Partners. Solution Partners help other businesses increase their networks by connecting them with other customers, industry influencers, integrators, sales and marketing consultants, and other organizations. Technology Partners enable seamless integrations to the ZoomInfo platform.
"Every business relies on systems and data to drive their efficiencies and outcomes," said Chris Hays, ZoomInfo's chief operating officer, in a statement. "The ZoomInfo Partner Program allows customer engagements with our partners to deliver enhanced and unified experiences that help our customers and partners grow. Simply put, we're giving them another tool to help them go to market more efficiently and effectively."
"Partnering with ZoomInfo has helped us see tremendous success, empowering our customers to integrate their preferred data sources into their revenue operations workflows," said Jamie Muirhead, RingLead's senior vice president of sales, in a statement. "With the acquisition of EverString, ZoomInfo is leveraging our multivendor data enrichment strategy to go to market with a combined dataset. By partnering, RingLead and ZoomInfo are seeing increased win rates and close velocity."