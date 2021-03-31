ZoomInfo Launches Partner Program

ZoomInfo, a provider o go-to-market intelligence solutions, today launched the ZoomInfo Partner Program to help companies supercharge their go-to-market motions and build custom engagements with the ZoomInfo platform to help them generate new revenue and grow their businesses.

Companies can choose to be either Solution or Technology Partners. Solution Partners help other businesses increase their networks by connecting them with other customers, industry influencers, integrators, sales and marketing consultants, and other organizations. Technology Partners enable seamless integrations to the ZoomInfo platform.