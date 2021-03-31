PerformLine Launches Document Review

PerformLine, a provider of automated compliance technology, today launched Document Review to help companies with pre-production and live monitoring compliance needs for documents such as direct mailers, blog posts, and sales sheets.

With Document Review, the PerformLine platform can ingest and score documents against any number of rulebooks (federal, state, industry, or specific company guidelines) to provide compliance verdicts in minutes.

Document Review has been used by several PerformLine clients in private beta since early 2020 to increase their output of their compliance review to meet the increasing demands of their marketing teams.

"By providing automated, accurate compliance verdicts, Document Review is a game-changer for compliance and content controls teams," said Alex Baydin, CEO of PerformLine, in a statement. "Document Review increases the volume and scope of review a team can take on while alleviating the bottlenecks that can occur when trying to get marketing collateral reviewed and approved in a timely manner."

PerformLine's omnichannel technology now provides end-to-end sales and marketing compliance, from pre-production verdicts to live monitoring across the web, calls, messaging, emails, and on social media.