UJET Partners with CX Effect

UJET, a cloud contact center provider, today announced a strategic partnership with CX Effect, bringing together UJET's unique approach to embeddable experience with CX Effect's background in customer experience operations, cloud technology, channel sales, and contact center consulting.

"As UJET continues to grow and evolve, it's very important to us that we work with only the brightest minds in customer experience technology and the best-in-class solution providers," said Anand Janefalkar, Founder and CEO of UJET, in a statement. "The CX Effect team has both the leadership and the technology expertise, and this partnership will position both of our organizations to offer contact center leaders with the highest standard of excellence in the industry and access to the most complete set of CX systems and capabilities."

"Great customer experiences happen when businesses can leverage integrated technologies to streamline processes, empower employees, and enable frictionless customer interactions," said Andrew Pryfogle, founder and CEO of CX Effect, in a statement. "We are excited to work with UJET to further elevate the customer experience and innovate within the contact center industry. UJET has a unique mobile-first approach to the contact center. It's a very disruptive solution that we're excited to bring to market with our team of CX advisors."