Tattle Integrates with Paytronix
Tattle and Paytronix today announced an integration that allows restaurants to uncover key operational improvements that help elevate the dine-in and off-premises guest experience.
The integration combines the Paytronix platform's rich view of customer interactions across multiple touchpoints with Tattle's ability to track customer feedback across all ordering channels, approaching guests either when they order or check in.
Tattle is a customer feedback technology platform built with an open-API r to collect guest feedback and measure satisfaction across digital ordering channels, such as dine-in, take-out, delivery, and drive-thru. Using AI, Tattle recommends the most high-impact operational area for improvement across restaurant locations.
Now, through this partnership, all guests who place orders with participating restaurants that use Paytronix will be sent an automated survey from Tattle, pre-installed with their unique transaction data, such as location time, ordering channel, and more.
"With off-premise revenue accounting for anywhere from 60 percent to 80 percent of a restaurant's overall revenue today, the quality of the off-premise guest experience has now become paramount for operators," said Alex Beltrani, Tattle's founder and CEO, in a statement. "Based on our guest data, delivery and take-out experiences have shown to deliver a 20 percent lower guest satisfaction score compared to its dine-in counterpart, with accuracy and meal packaging incidents occurring at a four times greater frequency. Without off-premise measurement, restaurants may miss the opportunity for both operational improvement and guest recovery, both of which are key contributors to ROI."
"Paytronix has always focused on the guest experience, and in today's restaurant environment quickly getting feedback to the individual store is more important than ever," said Michelle Tempesta, head of marketing at Paytronix, in a statement. "Partnering with Tattle enables those companies that use both the Paytronix platform and Tattle to get a complete picture of what is happening within their workflow, make operational adjustments they need, and ensure a great guest experience."