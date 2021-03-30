Tattle Integrates with Paytronix

Tattle and Paytronix today announced an integration that allows restaurants to uncover key operational improvements that help elevate the dine-in and off-premises guest experience.

The integration combines the Paytronix platform's rich view of customer interactions across multiple touchpoints with Tattle's ability to track customer feedback across all ordering channels, approaching guests either when they order or check in.

Tattle is a customer feedback technology platform built with an open-API r to collect guest feedback and measure satisfaction across digital ordering channels, such as dine-in, take-out, delivery, and drive-thru. Using AI, Tattle recommends the most high-impact operational area for improvement across restaurant locations.

Now, through this partnership, all guests who place orders with participating restaurants that use Paytronix will be sent an automated survey from Tattle, pre-installed with their unique transaction data, such as location time, ordering channel, and more.