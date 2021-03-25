ENACOMM Partners with IDmission

Financial services technology company ENACOMM has partnered with IDmission, a biometric and artificial intelligence technology provider for applications relying on ID and identity verifications.

ENACOMM customers can now streamline the onboarding process and boost customer acquisition using IDmission's authentication technologies.

With features like true passive liveness, deduplication, identity-proofing-as-a-service, and enhanced biometric multifactor authentication, IDmission solutions help businesses prevent fraud, identify and monitor threats, and enable frictionless customer experiences. IDmission solutions also determine document authenticity, match selfies to documents, and even reduce racial bias through AI.