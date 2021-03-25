ENACOMM Partners with IDmission
Financial services technology company ENACOMM has partnered with IDmission, a biometric and artificial intelligence technology provider for applications relying on ID and identity verifications.
ENACOMM customers can now streamline the onboarding process and boost customer acquisition using IDmission's authentication technologies.
With features like true passive liveness, deduplication, identity-proofing-as-a-service, and enhanced biometric multifactor authentication, IDmission solutions help businesses prevent fraud, identify and monitor threats, and enable frictionless customer experiences. IDmission solutions also determine document authenticity, match selfies to documents, and even reduce racial bias through AI.
"Remote, digital transactions skyrocketed amid the pandemic, and so did fraud, making the need for fast, secure authentication of customers more important than ever," said IDmission CEO Ashim Banerjee in a statement. "Biometric technology has become significantly more reliable in recent years, earning it an indispensable role in the multifactor authentication process."
"ENACOMM is proud to add IDmission's world-class biometric and AI-powered identity solutions to our comprehensive technology stack that empowers financial institutions and payments companies with affordable solutions for improving the customer experience, fighting financial fraud, and increasing operational efficiency," said ENACOMM CEO Michael Boukadakis in a statement. "ENACOMM's ultimate goal is to provide our valued customers with a digital gateway that enables them to choose the best available technologies for meeting their needs, despite core platform and provider constraints."