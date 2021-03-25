Crisp Joins NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network
Crisp, providers of a programmatic commerce platform for the food and beverage industry, has joined the NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network.
The Crisp platform will now enable food and beverage companies to access NielsenIQ Retail Measurement market data within their own tools, such as Snowflake and Microsoft Azure, Power BI, and Excel.
NielsenIQ collects consumer sales information from more than 900,000 stores, including grocery, fresh produce, pet, cannabis, drug, convenience, discount, and e-commerce retailers, to help food and beverage companies understand consumer buying trends, inventory insights, pricing, and more.
Crisp aggregates real-time operational data from retail and distributor portals into business intelligence platforms, CRM systems, and data warehouses.
Now, NielsenIQ market data can be integrated with real-time business data via the Crisp platform to offer new perspectives on current business performance and opportunities.
"Crisp is transforming food and beverage through a programmatic commerce model, where real-time and syndicated data is shared across the supply chain and used to optimize operations from manufacturing, to distribution, marketing and sales," said Are Traasdahl, CEO of Crisp, in a statement. "With NielsenIQ, a leading CPG retail measurement partner, we can now pipe mission-critical data directly into the systems of enterprise brands."
"The NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network was formed to enable innovation, and welcoming Crisp to our continuously growing list of strong partners does just that," said Brett Jones, global leader of the NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network, in a statement. "Crisp's ability to automate the integration of NielsenIQ data into their own tools and applications helps our CPG customers make the most of market insights."