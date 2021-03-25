Crisp Joins NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network

Crisp, providers of a programmatic commerce platform for the food and beverage industry, has joined the NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network.

The Crisp platform will now enable food and beverage companies to access NielsenIQ Retail Measurement market data within their own tools, such as Snowflake and Microsoft Azure, Power BI, and Excel.

NielsenIQ collects consumer sales information from more than 900,000 stores, including grocery, fresh produce, pet, cannabis, drug, convenience, discount, and e-commerce retailers, to help food and beverage companies understand consumer buying trends, inventory insights, pricing, and more.

Crisp aggregates real-time operational data from retail and distributor portals into business intelligence platforms, CRM systems, and data warehouses.

Now, NielsenIQ market data can be integrated with real-time business data via the Crisp platform to offer new perspectives on current business performance and opportunities.