Domo Introduces Multicloud Data Offering for Modern BI

Today at its Domopalooza virtual conference, Domo introduced a multicloud data offering for modern business intelligence, providing a single interface from which users can leverage data across multiple cloud data platforms.

"Just like Amazon changed the shopping experience by giving consumers the ability to access any product from any vendor through one portal, Domo is giving business decision makers one single interface from which they can seamlessly access and leverage data from any of their cloud data platforms, regardless of where the data actually resides," said Josh James, founder and CEO of Domo, in a statement.

At the heart of this offering is Domo's ability to take all of the cloud data warehouse investments that customers have made, including data models, permissions and tuning, and use the core power of Adrenaline, Domo’s query engine, data store, and transformation engine to put that data to work. This foundation leverages Domo's unified governance, data models, and search to make it easier for IT and data leaders to have visibility and manage these disparate data sources, no matter where they reside.

This foundation then powers The Business Cloud experiences, dashboards, stories, intelligent apps, embedded analytics, and alerts that are inherent in Domo's modern BI platform.

"Dissolving the boundaries of data silos and making it easy to leverage data is something Domo does exceptionally well. With our multicloud data fabric capabilities, we are making it even easier for customers to achieve modern BI for all and accelerate the speed of business transformation," James added. "Data is only useful if you can take action on it to improve business outcomes, and as organizations continue to invest in cloud for speed and flexibility, they must also invest in the technology to more effectively utilize the data in these cloud platforms," Dave Menninger, senior vice president and research director at Ventana Research, said in a statement. "Domo's approach, including its native integrations to Snowflake and Amazon Redshift, is designed to streamline the time-consuming processes of onboarding and managing data, helping IT leaders more efficiently serve the business with data."

Today Domo also announced Domo for Amazon Redshift, its second native integration to a cloud data platform.