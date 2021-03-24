Inmar Intelligence Partners with Convey

Inmar Intelligence, a services company processing 600 million consumer returns each year, and Convey, a provider of delivery experience management, today announced a joint offering that combines their solutions into one, integrated solution. The solution combines Inmar's returns management platform with Convey's delivery experience management technology, creating end-to-end visibility for both merchants and shoppers.

As a result of this collaboration, omnichannel retailers and dedicated online sellers can now manage e-commerce delivery, exchange, and returns in one solution.

"We are excited to work with Convey to help deliver a complete solution for merchants, providing enhanced visibility, transportation efficiencies, and improved customer experiences," said Ken Bays, vice president of product management at Inmar Intelligence, in a statement. "Both e-commerce and omnichannel merchants can now have an end-to-end solution that simplifies the complex challenges in today's evolving customer journey. This agreement provides merchants with connected solutions throughout their processes, from purchase and delivery to easy returns and value recovery, with cost reduction and improved visibility added across the entire spectrum." "We couldn't be more pleased to partner with Inmar at such a critical time for retailers," said Michael Streitberger, head of strategic partnerships at Convey, in a statement. "Bringing together data from across the last mile, from fulfillment to delivery and returns, retailers are able to take a holistic approach to optimize their operations and improve decision making with a 360-degree view of SKU and carrier performance. They also benefit from the ability to proactively communicate with customers in a consistent, branded way across all touchpoints to transform shoppers into lifelong customers."

Through this agreement, Convey has joined Inmar Intelligence's Innovator Ecosystem as a Platform Accelerator.