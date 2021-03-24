Emarsys Launches Personalization Tech for Mobile Subscription Businesses

Omnichannel customer engagement company Emarsys, which was acquired by SAP in October, today launched a personalization solution for mobile subscription-based businesses to improve customer loyalty and customer lifetime value.

Emarsys' mobile subscription solution enables businesses to create unique, end-to-end, personalized digital content, services, and journeys for each individual user at scale and in real time fueled by each customer's unified profile.

"Businesses who rely on selling through a mobile app are in a tricky position. After the initial app download, remaining relevant is a major challenge because you're competing against so many other companies all vying for attention on a customer's smartphone," Chris Godderidge, vice president of mobile at Emarsys, said in a statement. "Our technology gives companies a major boost when it comes to capturing customers' attention over and over again through effective one-to-one personalization. When customers open the app, everything they see is tailored exactly for them, delivering value immediately while encouraging them to come back, remain loyal, and spend more."

Adidas Runtastic has been using Emarsys' new mobile technology to great effect.

"With Emarsys, we have been able to address business challenges within our organization by gaining deeper insights on our customers. We are excited to take this journey together and be part of this solution, which will help mobile businesses win in this highly competitive sector. As a result of these insights and new capabilities, we now serve our community through a mobile-first approach by delivering millions of personalized messages every day, all within a single platform," Edit Dudás, head of CRM atAdidas Runtastic, said in a statement.

The launch is part of Emarsys' wider spring 2021 launch, which brings a host of new features to its omnichannel customer engagement platform.