Seismic Launches Aura AI in Spring 2021 Release
Seismic, a sales enablement platform provider, is introducing Seismic Aura, an artificial intelligence engine for sales content, as part of its Spring 2021 release.
Seismic Aura uses artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to identify patterns, behaviors, and insights, helping identify new business opportunities and increase seller efficacy. Additional select Seismic Spring 2021 Release highlights include:
- CRM SmartPlays embedded within the seller' preferred CRM platforms and using predictive intelligence to serve the most effective sales play at the right time;
- Seismic Sidekick, powered by Seismic Aura, is an AI-guided selling solution that proactively provides salespeople with intelligent content recommendations based on past engagement, similar buyers, and interests specific to each contact;
- Dynamic Email Templates to personalize high-touch emails at scale; and
- Global Privacy Management to tailor privacy and disclaimer notifications by country and language.
"Over the last year, we've witnessed an incredible shift to all-digital buyer engagements. At Seismic, we've anticipated this change for some time now. Our platform exists to make go-to-market teams more effective, whether their buyers are face to face or remote," said Seismic Chief Product Officer Krish Mantripragada in a statement. "The next challenge for technology leaders like Seismic will be to enable businesses to thrive in this new era of digital-first selling. The innovations we're launching at Shift, along with the product updates we have coming later this year, bring sales and marketing teams closer together, helping them reach new customers and engage with existing customers in a compelling manner regardless of where they are."