Seismic Launches Aura AI in Spring 2021 Release

Seismic, a sales enablement platform provider, is introducing Seismic Aura, an artificial intelligence engine for sales content, as part of its Spring 2021 release.

Seismic Aura uses artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to identify patterns, behaviors, and insights, helping identify new business opportunities and increase seller efficacy. Additional select Seismic Spring 2021 Release highlights include:

CRM SmartPlays embedded within the seller' preferred CRM platforms and using predictive intelligence to serve the most effective sales play at the right time;

Seismic Sidekick, powered by Seismic Aura, is an AI-guided selling solution that proactively provides salespeople with intelligent content recommendations based on past engagement, similar buyers, and interests specific to each contact;

Dynamic Email Templates to personalize high-touch emails at scale; and

Global Privacy Management to tailor privacy and disclaimer notifications by country and language.