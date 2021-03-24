Riversand Partners with commercetools

Riversand, a cloud-native master data management and product information management solutions provider, is partnering with commercetools, a provider of commerce software.

The partnership involves an integration to help companies build, grow, and manage across any channel, increase engagement with customers, and create higher-revenue commerce experiences.

"The integration with Riversand creates a cloud-native commerce and data management solution that delivers capabilities that allow our customers to develop a powerful omnichannel presence that can still quickly adapt to the changing market demands," said Ivo Bronsveld, head of integrations at commercetools, in a statement.

"commercetools' and Riversand's joint solution offers scalability and reliability, which are both necessary for brands to succeed in this competitive landscape," said Witty Bindra, vice president of business development at Riversand, in a statement.