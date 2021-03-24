ThinkNow Releases ConneKt Plus for Enhanced Audience Planning and Segmentation

ThinkNow, a research technology company, has released ThinkNow ConneKt Plus, the latest iteration of its audience planning and segmentation tool, ThinkNow ConneKt.

ConneKt Plus offers users a more robust platform with features designed to enhance the user experience, including faster database inquiries, customizable audience personas, and vivid visuals.