ThinkNow Releases ConneKt Plus for Enhanced Audience Planning and Segmentation
ThinkNow, a research technology company, has released ThinkNow ConneKt Plus, the latest iteration of its audience planning and segmentation tool, ThinkNow ConneKt.
ConneKt Plus offers users a more robust platform with features designed to enhance the user experience, including faster database inquiries, customizable audience personas, and vivid visuals.
"I'm very excited to have found a company that embodies my passions in tech, marketing, and multicultural. With multicultural becoming the majority, I look forward to brands using tools like ConneKt to create meaningful connections with their audiences," said Jonathan Saquicili, product manager for ThinkNow ConneKt.
