Agilysys Launches Agilysys Digital Marketing
Agilysys, a provider of cloud-native and on-premises hospitality software and services, has released Agilysys Digital Marketing, a hospitality marketing solution.
Agilysys Digital Marketing helps hospitality providers deliver personalized, brand-crafted messaging and promotional offers to their guests. It simplifies email and SMS marketing communication with guests through event and campaign-based business rules. Marketers can segment guests by type or other criteria and send context-related communications at time of reservation, check-in, or check-out, or support defined marketing campaigns and offers.
It also offers API integration to other Agilysys and third-party solutions.
Key product features include the following:
- Guest surveys;
- Personalized content and offers tailored to the guest's profile, history, and stay;
- The ability to combine guest information from any system into a single guest itinerary;
- Targeted marketing campaigns with context-related offers at booking, pre-arrival, check-in, and check-out for specific market segments to generate new bookings, reward returning guests, and drive additional revenue per booking;
- Brand-crafted designs with a message editor that allows users to create offer templates using property branding with a drag-and-drop interface that optimizes messages for both mobile and desktop viewing;
- Preferred guest communications formatted for the guest's device of choice; and
- Integration with Agilysys rGuest Service that powers two-way chat.
"As a result of our investment in R&D and exclusive focus on enterprise hospitality software, we continue to expand our solution set of state-of-the-art hospitality solutions," said Prabuddha Biswas, chief technology officer of Agilysys, in a statement. "Agilysys Digital Marketing is already live at multiple customer properties, and leveraging its robust integration to Agilysys Hospitality solutions, it is enabling our hospitality operators to drive increased revenue and build a lasting connection with guests through targeted personalized communications and offers."
Related Articles
Agilysys Launches Sales & Catering Solution
28 Jul 2020
Agilysys Sales & Catering is a cloud-native and on-premises CRM offering for hotels, resorts, and conference centers.
Agilysys Launches Loyalty & Promotions as Part of Agilysys Engage
03 Mar 2021
Agilysys Engage offers guest engagement modules integrated into the Agilysys Hospitality Solution Suite.