Agilysys Launches Agilysys Digital Marketing

Agilysys, a provider of cloud-native and on-premises hospitality software and services, has released Agilysys Digital Marketing, a hospitality marketing solution.

Agilysys Digital Marketing helps hospitality providers deliver personalized, brand-crafted messaging and promotional offers to their guests. It simplifies email and SMS marketing communication with guests through event and campaign-based business rules. Marketers can segment guests by type or other criteria and send context-related communications at time of reservation, check-in, or check-out, or support defined marketing campaigns and offers.

It also offers API integration to other Agilysys and third-party solutions.

Key product features include the following:

Guest surveys;

Personalized content and offers tailored to the guest's profile, history, and stay;

The ability to combine guest information from any system into a single guest itinerary;

Targeted marketing campaigns with context-related offers at booking, pre-arrival, check-in, and check-out for specific market segments to generate new bookings, reward returning guests, and drive additional revenue per booking;

Brand-crafted designs with a message editor that allows users to create offer templates using property branding with a drag-and-drop interface that optimizes messages for both mobile and desktop viewing;

Preferred guest communications formatted for the guest's device of choice; and

Integration with Agilysys rGuest Service that powers two-way chat.