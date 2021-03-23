Thoma Bravo Acquires Calabrio

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo has acuired Calabrio, a customer experience intelligence company, from fellow investment firm KKR. Financial details were not disclosed.

Calabrio provides customer service, support, and workforce management solutions through cloud-first software.;

"Organizations are quickly adopting native cloud-first software systems, as well as customer and workforce analytics, which has been a driving factor in Calabrio's growth through the last year," said Tom Goodmanson, president and CEO of Calabrio, in a statement. "As the model for business moves to a hybrid approach with many employees expected to work from home permanently, our growth opportunity continues to accelerate.

"KKR has been a phenomenal partner, helping us successfully execute our transition to the cloud, drive growth for the business, and affirm our position as the leading customer-centric workforce engagement management software platform. As we enter our next stage of growth, we are thrilled to be partnering with Thoma Bravo to execute on the significant opportunities ahead of us," Goodmanson added.

"Calabrio was in the unique position of having predicted a trajectory to cloud-first systems more than a decade ago and used this premise to build intelligent applications around a strong cloud-based foundation," said Seth Boro, a managing partner at Thoma Bravo, in a statement. "The pandemic only accelerated this digital transformation, and Calabrio seized the opportunity to solidify its place as the leading customer experience intelligence brand. We look forward to collaborating closely with Tom and his team as the company enters this new growth chapter."

Mike Hoffmann, a principal at Thoma Bravo, added, "Calabrio's deep partnerships with both established and up-and-coming cloud-based contact center vendors have put the company in an excellent position to enable digital transformation with enterprises of all sizes. We are confident that Thoma Bravo's deep operational experience with innovative software businesses can build upon this momentum and growth trajectory."