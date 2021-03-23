Mediafly Partners with ValueSelling Associates

Mediafly, a provider of sales enablement technology, content management, and advisory services, is partnering with ValueSelling Associates (VSA), creator of the ValueSelling Framework for accelerating sales results, to amplify its value selling consulting and tools with comprehensive training.

VSA's eValueSelling Fundamentals integrates with Mediafly's Evolved Selling technology, marrying a training framework for accelerating sales results, ensuring sales teams can engage, discover, and articulate value at the right time and in the right way at every step of the buyer journey with buyer-specific insights, content visualization, actionable data, and shareable assessment reports.