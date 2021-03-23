Mediafly Partners with ValueSelling Associates
Mediafly, a provider of sales enablement technology, content management, and advisory services, is partnering with ValueSelling Associates (VSA), creator of the ValueSelling Framework for accelerating sales results, to amplify its value selling consulting and tools with comprehensive training.
VSA's eValueSelling Fundamentals integrates with Mediafly's Evolved Selling technology, marrying a training framework for accelerating sales results, ensuring sales teams can engage, discover, and articulate value at the right time and in the right way at every step of the buyer journey with buyer-specific insights, content visualization, actionable data, and shareable assessment reports.
"Through the crisis, buyers are rethinking investment priorities, consolidating vendors, and freezing spending. In order to get a purchase approved, every stakeholder must understand the high priority for change and have a clear picture as to the tangible value of the proposed solution. However, in today's remote selling world, this has been difficult for sellers to deliver," said Tom Pisello, chief evangelist at Mediafly, in a statement. "While Mediafly provides essential technology to help sellers quickly, easily and credibly quantify the value of their solution to buyers, they need the skillset and the mindset to better embrace value selling practices and be successful in remote selling environments. That combination of hard and soft skills is the secret sauce to value selling success."
"Over the past year, we've seen many sales organizations pivot toward a buyer-first approach. Yet, reps continue to wrestle with articulating the value of their solutions to a buyer," said Julie Thomas, president and CEO of ValueSelling Associates, in a statement. "Our partnership with Mediafly enables sales teams to close the value gap. ValueSelling Associates creates a value-based mindset and skillset. Mediafly provides the toolset to quantify and visualize that value. Sales teams now have a powerful way to reinforce the value story throughout the buyer's journey and demonstrate tangible business value."
