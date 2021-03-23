RenderSEO, a marketing technology company focused on local search, is partnering with Trustpilot, a provider of consumer review platforms.

Its integration with Trustpilot grants RenderSEO clients access to customer reviews that they can use in real time to help their businesses grow.

"Trustpilot is in the forefront of the review management industry, and we are excited to solidify this partnership," said RenderSEO's director of partnerships, Melanie Leblanc, in a statement. "This will bring even more management capacity to our clients, making them both more effective and efficient."

"RenderSEO is building an exciting client base who are great candidates for our platform,," said Trustpilot's head of enterprise and global partnerships, Peter Simpson, in a statement. "We're happy to form this partnership that will allow RenderSEO clients integrated access to the industry's most trusted reviews."