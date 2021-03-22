Optimizely Acquires Zaius
Digital Experience Platform (DXP) provider Optimizely (formerly Episerver), has acquired Zaius, a customer data platform(CDP) provider, bringing customer context to digital experience creation and optimization processes. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
With the addition of Zaius, Optimizely helps organizations harmonize, understand, and act on all of their digital data in one platform. Zaius adds 50 pre-built connector apps, including Shopify, Snowflake, and Zendesk, to Optimizely's DXP, allowing users to create a unified view of customers via one-click integrations and automated identity resolution with consent management.
Zaius' segmentation engine coupled with Optimizely's behavioral data and transactional insights from its content and commerce platform provide insight aided by artificial intelligence-driven predictions.
Zaius also includes more than 125 preconfigured orchestration recipes that empower marketers to take the optimal action immediately based on the full context of digital performance now visible across the entire process from creation to optimization.
"In a world where first-party relationships and data are essential for digital leaders, being able to bring data across assets, behaviors, and customers into a single view is necessary to drive the right outcomes," said Alex Atzberger, CEO of Optimizely, in a statement. "With Zaius as part of Optimizely's Digital Experience Platform, we just accelerated and made it simpler to add the context of the customer to digital decisions that maximize ROI. We couldn't be more excited for the Zaius team to become Optimizers and join in on our mission to unlock digital potential."
"At Zaius, we've always believed that having the customers' context was the unfair advantage to creating the most relevant experiences for customers," said Spencer Pingry, co-founder and co-CEO of Zaius, in a statement. "Analytics, segmentation, predictions, and personalization fueled by this context lead to experiences that drive customer loyalty. We are proud of how that has created growth for our customers and partners and look forward to joining Optimizely to expand that story."