Optimizely Acquires Zaius

Digital Experience Platform (DXP) provider Optimizely (formerly Episerver), has acquired Zaius, a customer data platform(CDP) provider, bringing customer context to digital experience creation and optimization processes. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the addition of Zaius, Optimizely helps organizations harmonize, understand, and act on all of their digital data in one platform. Zaius adds 50 pre-built connector apps, including Shopify, Snowflake, and Zendesk, to Optimizely's DXP, allowing users to create a unified view of customers via one-click integrations and automated identity resolution with consent management.

Zaius' segmentation engine coupled with Optimizely's behavioral data and transactional insights from its content and commerce platform provide insight aided by artificial intelligence-driven predictions.

Zaius also includes more than 125 preconfigured orchestration recipes that empower marketers to take the optimal action immediately based on the full context of digital performance now visible across the entire process from creation to optimization.