Crownpeak Acquires e-Spirit

Crownpeak, a digital experience platform provider, has acquired e-Spirit from German IT service provider adesso. e-Spirit helps businesses deliver personalized, content-rich experiences across online channels.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition brings together Crownpeak's cloud-based web content management system (CMS) and other offerings around digital quality, governance, and privacy with e-Spirit's tools for content-driven commerce experiences and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered personalization.

"Through our acquisition of e-Spirit, we'll enable more companies around the globe to drive meaningful, authentic customer interactions," said Ravi Kumaraswami, CEO of Crownpeak, in a statement. "This also doubles Crownpeak's customer base, providing more opportunities for us to transform digital experience delivery at the one-to-one level and on a greater scale. With our talented and expanded team, leading technologies, and growing partner channel, we look forward to helping more companies move faster and create more."

"Joining forces with Crownpeak represents an important milestone for our industry and customers alike. Our combined resources will also fuel more opportunities for research and development and further product innovation. With our powerful technologies, greater worldwide support, and flexible hosting models, companies can improve the speed and results of digital experience delivery," said Andreas Knoor, chief product officer at e-Spirit, in a statement.