NICE Adds Real-Time Behavioral Insights from Enlighten AI to Its NEVA Desktop Guidance Platform
NICE has enhanced NEVA, its attended automation offering, with NICE Enlighten AI's real-time behavioral and conversational insights. This will enable a real-time understanding of agent behaviors, providing desktop and interaction guidance to meet customer needs, boost first-call resolution, reduce after-the-fact employee training and coaching, improve employee engagement, and increase service effectiveness.
By combining NEVA's contextually relevant desktop guidance and task automation capabilities with real-time behavior coaching, agents can adapt behavior and take decisive action to close the loop.
"The events of the past year have highlighted the importance of customer service, which has seen significant increases in interactions, particularly over digital channels. To this end, we are very excited to bring our proven NICE Enlighten AI to NEVA. This innovative solution enables organizations to combine Enlighten AI's predictive and behavioral triggers with NEVA's market-leading automation capabilities. It is our firm belief that this powerful combination will empower customer-facing employees to be the best they can be by proactively adapting and tailoring customer interactions to drive brand loyalty," Barry Cooper, president of the NICE Enterprise Group, said in a statement.
