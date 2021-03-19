NICE Adds Real-Time Behavioral Insights from Enlighten AI to Its NEVA Desktop Guidance Platform

NICE has enhanced NEVA, its attended automation offering, with NICE Enlighten AI's real-time behavioral and conversational insights. This will enable a real-time understanding of agent behaviors, providing desktop and interaction guidance to meet customer needs, boost first-call resolution, reduce after-the-fact employee training and coaching, improve employee engagement, and increase service effectiveness.

By combining NEVA's contextually relevant desktop guidance and task automation capabilities with real-time behavior coaching, agents can adapt behavior and take decisive action to close the loop.