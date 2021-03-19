Analytic Partners Updates GPS Enterprise

Analytic Partners has launched an updated version of GPS Enterprise, with Dynamic Decisioning to drive near real-time decision making and the new generation of its data management solution (ADAPTA) to increase speed to insights.

GPS Enterprise offers data ingestion, processing of complex modeling, and deep insights. It includes ADAPTA (Data) to ingest, assess, score, and cleanse data for analytics and decisioning; AMP (Analytics) to uncover key business drivers and growth levers for marketing and beyond; and PROPHET (Decisioning) to forecast, plan, and optimize. GPS Enterprise is geared toward marketing, analytics/insights, senior leadership, and finance teams.

GPS Enterprise offers the following capabilities:

Integration with all data sources through data partners such as Facebook, Google, Amazon, and more;

Ability to extract, load, and transform data across media types and cloud providers in a single platform;

Unification of cross-industry data incorporating Analytic Partners' ROI Genome meta insights and best practices;

Granular insights with faster data processing time and higher accuracy through validation and data score-carding and knowledge capture automation;

The integration of Live Modeling with Decisioning, Forecasting, and Planning tools; and

Near real-time decisioning support

"In today's environment of data deprecation, there remains a wealth of privacy-safe data to leverage for insights and growth," said Nancy Smith, president and CEO of Analytic Partners, in a statement. "Our focus is to turn data into expertise and deliver speed to insights so that our clients can better navigate disruptions and achieve five times more growth using GPS Enterprise."

GPS Enterprise powers the Analytic Partners' Commercial Decisioning System. The core of this system is Commercial Mix Analytics, a unified commercial decisioning system that incorporates brand, customer, operational, and touchpoint analytics.