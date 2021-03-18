Avionos Acquires ObjectWave

Avionos, a provider of marketing and commerce solutions, is acquiring ObjectWave, an e-commerce consultancy. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"I couldn't be more excited about what this acquisition means for the next stage of our emergence as a market-leading digital solutions provider," said Scott Webb, CEO of Avionos, in a statement. "We've built Avionos with a relentless focus on profitable growth by delivering digital solutions that drive customer value. The addition of ObjectWave's team, with their years of e-commerce expertise, and the value of our combined client list, positions us to accelerate that growth by capitalizing on incredible demand for digital commerce and marketing now and in the years ahead."

"We worked hard at ObjectWave to build digital commerce capabilities that rival any across the world. That expertise, combined with Avionos' industry-leading digital experience and marketing capabilities will be incredibly powerful for our clients and their customers," said Sam Cinquegrani, founder and CEO of ObjectWave, in a statement. "Together, we're offering the market an answer to their biggest challenge: a great commerce experience that drives revenue."