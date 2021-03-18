SproutLoud Partners with Invoca

SproutLoud, a distributed marketing platform provider, is partnering with Invoca, a conversation intelligence platform provider, to extend artificial intelligence-powered conversation intelligence to companies that sell products through distributed networks of resellers.

"At the enterprise level, whether you're managing thousands or tens of thousands of ads with call tracking attribution, it's easy because purchasing those advertising tactics is centralized. But when those purchasing decisions are spread across a national or global network of individual resellers, that's an entirely different and more complex dynamic. By integrating the power of Invoca with SproutLoud's Distributed Marketing platform, together, we are the first and only solution on the market to solve for that," said SproutLoud President Gary Ritkes in a statement.

Together with Invoca, the SproutLoud solution provides outcome, marketing attribution and ROI reporting for channel partners in industries like financial services, insurance, healthcare and home services.

"Using call tracking to get marketing attribution and valuable customer conversation data from phone calls was once a labor-intensive task for companies with franchise and dealer network business models," said Nathan Ziv, senior vice president of product management at Invoca, in a statement. "When you combine Invoca's multilocation call tracking with SproutLoud, setting up and managing campaigns is automated and data is centralized, providing multilocation businesses with a single corporate view that enables smarter spending decisions, better marketing program optimization, and higher revenue."

Invoca's integration in the SproutLoud platform allows for calls to be automatically scored using a trained AI model to provide attribution. Reporting includes data such as cost-per-appointment or cost-per-sale for phone transactions across entire partner ecosystems.