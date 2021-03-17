Doxim Acquires Level One

Doxim, a customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider serving financial and regulated markets, has acquired Level One, a provider of customer experience and communication solutions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Through the acquisition of Level One, Doxim will extend its deep domain expertise in e-billing, payments, customer communication, preference management, data analytics, and reporting," said Doxim's president and CEO, Mike Rogalski, in a statement. "Level One has spent nearly two decades building a reputation for service excellence in these areas in industries including utilities, government, and insurance. We're pleased to have the Level One team join the Doxim family and continue this legacy of success."

"There are powerful synergies between the Level One brand and Doxim, which will set our combined organization up for lasting success," John Boland, president of Level One, said in a statement. "Joining Doxim will allow us to offer our customers an extended range of CCM products and solutions that address the entire scope and complexity associated with regulated documents and communications. This is the next logical step for our valued customers on their omnichannel journeys."