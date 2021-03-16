Cloudinary Launches Media Optimizer

Cloudinary today launched Cloudinary Media Optimizer, which automates image and video optimization and delivery in the format and quality best suited for each end-user device, browser, and connection speed.

Cloudinary Media Optimizer makes websites and apps faster and more visually engaging. It eliminates the need for web and application teams to create multiple asset versions and instead centrally controls, monitors, and tweaks media performance and optimization settings over time.