Cloudinary Launches Media Optimizer
Cloudinary today launched Cloudinary Media Optimizer, which automates image and video optimization and delivery in the format and quality best suited for each end-user device, browser, and connection speed.
Cloudinary Media Optimizer makes websites and apps faster and more visually engaging. It eliminates the need for web and application teams to create multiple asset versions and instead centrally controls, monitors, and tweaks media performance and optimization settings over time.
"People are spending more time online than ever before, forcing brands across industries to deploy visually appealing, multichannel experiences to engage and convert users. Delivering an optimal visual experience through images and videos has become of paramount importance to enhance the customer experience. Yet when not optimized properly, visual assets can pose significant challenges like slow web pages, poor SEO and increasing bandwidth costs," said Nathan Kelley, managing director of Media Optimizer at Cloudinary, in a statement. "The launch of Cloudinary Media Optimizer builds on our commitment to simplify how brands deliver visually engaging experiences quickly and at scale, no matter where their content is viewed."
Related Articles
Cloudinary Launches AI-Enabled Video Management Platform
30 Oct 2019
Cloudinary's enhanced solution allows companies to deliver engaging, dynamic video at scale.
PlumSlice Labs Partners with Cloudinary
13 Jan 2020
Companies partner for end-to-end product experience and media asset management.
Cloudinary and Contentful Partner
21 Oct 2020
Contentful-Cloudinary integration helps companies create and manage digital content.