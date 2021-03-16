eDesk Adds AI to Its E-Commerce Customer Service Platform

E-commerce customer service specialist eDesk has added a number of artificial intelligence and data tools to its platform.

These additions include the following:

"Online shopping has changed forever. Retailers that want to win in this new world need to offer excellent customer support, and this latest release from eDesk offers the most powerful multichannel helpdesk for growing e-commerce sellers. It combines accurate transaction and order data with AI-powered automations to transform how quickly remote teams can deliver five-star customer service through automated categorization and prioritization, from one simple-to-use consolidated inbox. For anyone selling online in multiple places, eDesk already helped them save time. Now it's gotten smarter too," Alex Payne, CEO of eDesk, said in a statement. "Our goal is to empower businesses so they can operate using transaction intelligence, managing sales and resultant correspondence smartly with automated insights and metrics derived from the AI. This is achieved regardless of whether they're selling on Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Shopify, or any of the 35 channels that eDesk has native integrations with."