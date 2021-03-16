Semafone Adds to Intelligence+

Semafone, a provider of data security and compliance solutions for contact centers, today released an updated version of its Intelligence+ data analytics platform with additional reporting and compliance capabilities.

The new features of Semafone Intelligence+ build on the existing real-time dashboards with an expanded set of customizable data analytics and transactional insights, including the following:

Metrics and insights for calls and payments using Semafone Speech Recognition; and

Metrics and insights for bank details collection using Bankprotect Voice+.

Intelligence+ allows users to query data and develop and generate custom reports on specific timeframes. Additionally, Intelligence+ complies with the latest data security regulations and standards, including the Payment Card Insustry's Data Security Standard, General Data Protection Regulation, HITRUST, and the California Consumer Privacy Act.