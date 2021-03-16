Semafone Adds to Intelligence+
Semafone, a provider of data security and compliance solutions for contact centers, today released an updated version of its Intelligence+ data analytics platform with additional reporting and compliance capabilities.
The new features of Semafone Intelligence+ build on the existing real-time dashboards with an expanded set of customizable data analytics and transactional insights, including the following:
- Metrics and insights for calls and payments using Semafone Speech Recognition; and
- Metrics and insights for bank details collection using Bankprotect Voice+.
Intelligence+ allows users to query data and develop and generate custom reports on specific timeframes. Additionally, Intelligence+ complies with the latest data security regulations and standards, including the Payment Card Insustry's Data Security Standard, General Data Protection Regulation, HITRUST, and the California Consumer Privacy Act.
"Over the past year, the contact center industry has been forced to transform nearly overnight, accelerating ongoing digital transformation efforts and bringing to light areas that require support from technology," said Gary Barnett, CEO of Semafone, in a statement. "This next generation of Intelligence+ enables contact center leaders to advance their digital transformation journeys while alleviating the burden of compliance and securing payments and bank data. Further, Intelligence+ offers enhanced insight into monitoring and enables business efficiencies."