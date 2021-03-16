Contentful Releases Compose and Launch Apps
Contentful, providers of a digital content platform, today introduced Contentful Compose + Launch, two apps that together extend Contentful's native capabilities for content teams.
The apps allow content teams to create, update, reuse, and publish content across a wide range of channels.
Compose provides digital content teams with an interface to create, manage, and edit web pages. Launch then lets them plan and schedule releases. Content pieces can be viewed together, managed as one project, and scheduled to publish.
"Everyone who is involved in delivering digital experiences is a digital builder," said Contentful CEO Steve Sloan in a statement. "Compose + Launch enable content creators, writers, and editors to work alongside developers quickly and independently. These are powerful, extensible tools that boost productivity and speed so companies can create compelling customer experiences."
"We chose Contentful to build our own site because it allows our team to push boundaries and not be constrained by technology," said Brian Fletcher, vice president of technology at Huge, an early adopter of Contentful Compose + Launch. "Compose in particular allows us to quickly make the changes we want in a very straightforward way, and it has really streamlined our process. We look forward to extending these capabilities to our customers so they too can have access to this intuitive, flexible platform."
