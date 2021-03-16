Contentful Releases Compose and Launch Apps

Contentful, providers of a digital content platform, today introduced Contentful Compose + Launch, two apps that together extend Contentful's native capabilities for content teams.

The apps allow content teams to create, update, reuse, and publish content across a wide range of channels.

Compose provides digital content teams with an interface to create, manage, and edit web pages. Launch then lets them plan and schedule releases. Content pieces can be viewed together, managed as one project, and scheduled to publish.