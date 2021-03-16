Anyword Introduces Marketing Language Platform

Anyword has launched technology that leverages artificial intelligence and natural language processing to generate and optimize marketing text for websites, social channels, email, and ads.

Text generated by Anyword is composed with AI technology that chooses words with a proven track record of helping marketers meet their goals. Anyword’s platform can sort and evaluate both AI and human-generated text to provide marketers with messages tailored to resonate with their target audiences. The AI-generated text is coupled with a scoring system that ranks copy variations, predicting results prior to launching a campaign.

Additionally, Anyword has filters that generate tailored language for specific audiences based on gender, age, etc., tailored to multiple channels, from email to web, and optimized for each platform (Facebook, Outbrain, Google, etc.).