Quiq Expands Partnership with Snaps

Quiq is partnering with Snaps, a platform for connecting consumers and businesses in messaging. As partners, Quiq and Snaps now offer retailers end-to-end conversations on messaging channels like webchat, SMS, Apple Business Messages, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, WeChat, and more.

Quiq and Snaps have recently updated their integration to deliver hybrid automated and human support for digital retailers on Instagram.

Through Snaps' integration with Quiq, e-commerce retailers can now provide shoppers with 24/7 instantaneous answers to frequently asked questions and personal complex order inquiries with automation or connect to a live agent for additional sales or service support. Agents using Quiq can follow the conversation, take over if desired, and then hand control back to the automated assistant. Once shoppers request agent support, transcripts of their automated conversations, as well as key user properties like names and email addresses, are passed along to the agent. Conversational interactions with the live agent will then continue directly within shoppers' existing chat windows on Instagram.