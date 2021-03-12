Znode Launches Sales Enablement Console 9.6.3 Release

Znode, a B2B e-commerce platform provider, has released version 9.6.3 of its Sales Enablement Console.

This update provides salespeople with a new console for customer, quote, and order data. The new Sales Enablement Console is tailored for specific representative roles by territory and account assignment and provides insights into customer shopping and ordering patterns and analysis opportunities. Additional functionality includes the ability to view, create, and manage users, orders, quotes, and returns.

Also included is a CardConnect payment gateway integration with user conversion analytics tracking. This payment gateway complies with Payment Card Industry security standards.

Additionally, the Znode 9.6.3 update is now Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant.