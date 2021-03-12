Impact Joins Shopify Plus
Impact has been selected by Shopify as a Shopify Plus Certified App Partner for influencer and affiliate marketing.
With Impact's Partnership Cloud, Shopify Plus merchants can now launch and automate affiliate and influencer programs.
"Traditional advertising has become less effective as consumer trust has waned, which is why partnerships, relationships built on trust, are considerably more effective," said Michael Head, chief partnerships officer at Impact, in a statement. "It's estimated that a staggering 75 percent of the world's commerce is now driven through partnerships, according to the World Trade Organization. We're happy to join the Shopify Plus Certified App program to offer Impact's best-in-class technology to merchants and help drive meaningful growth."
Shopify and Shopify Plus merchants can now take advantage of Impact's Partnership Cloud through Shopify's App Store. With Impact's influencer and affiliate program technology, merchants can discover and recruit new partners, develop contracts, settle payments in more than 70 currencies, track partners to attribute performance across devices, measure performance, and communicate the latest brand messaging and updates to partners. Merchants also have access to fraud protection.
"The Shopify Plus Certified App program is designed to meet the advanced requirements of the world's fastest growing brands," said Loren Padelford, general manager of revenue at Shopify, in a statement. "We're happy to welcome Impact to the program, bringing their insight and experience in affiliate and influencer marketing to the Plus merchant community."
"Affiliate and influencer marketing have been instrumental in growing our brand and engaging new customers,” said Ryan Duranso, co-founder of Ivory Ella, a clothing store affiliated with Save the Elephants, in a statement. "We have worked with Impact for years to build partnerships that reach new audiences to share our mission. Shopify has powered much of our success, and we are excited to see this partnership between the two businesses come to fruition."