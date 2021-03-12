Impact Joins Shopify Plus

Impact has been selected by Shopify as a Shopify Plus Certified App Partner for influencer and affiliate marketing.

With Impact's Partnership Cloud, Shopify Plus merchants can now launch and automate affiliate and influencer programs.

"Traditional advertising has become less effective as consumer trust has waned, which is why partnerships, relationships built on trust, are considerably more effective," said Michael Head, chief partnerships officer at Impact, in a statement. "It's estimated that a staggering 75 percent of the world's commerce is now driven through partnerships, according to the World Trade Organization. We're happy to join the Shopify Plus Certified App program to offer Impact's best-in-class technology to merchants and help drive meaningful growth."

Shopify and Shopify Plus merchants can now take advantage of Impact's Partnership Cloud through Shopify's App Store. With Impact's influencer and affiliate program technology, merchants can discover and recruit new partners, develop contracts, settle payments in more than 70 currencies, track partners to attribute performance across devices, measure performance, and communicate the latest brand messaging and updates to partners. Merchants also have access to fraud protection.