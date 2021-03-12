CoreDial Integrates with Microsoft Teams
CoreDial, a provider of cloud communications, video collaboration, and contact center solutions, is integrating its CoreNexa calling platform with Microsoft Teams.
CoreDial's integration uses Teams' direct routing feature to allow users to make and take calls through CoreNexa from within the Teams platform. Teams users have access to all of CoreNexa's calling services, including three-way calling, call transfer, call waiting and more.
"Integrating Microsoft Teams with the CoreNexa platform provides our partners tremendous flexibility and will create opportunities for the channel to expand and grow business with existing customers and to secure new and larger customers," said Alan Rihm, CoreDial's CEO, in a statement. "CoreNexa offers complete cloud communications services, including voice, video, collaboration, messaging, and contact center services, to business customers, and for those customers already using Teams, the CoreNexa Teams integrator rounds out the offering. It helps extend the usefulness and capabilities of Teams and enables our partners to deepen their value with their customers."
