Progress Launches Sitefinity 13.3

Progress, a provider of products to develop, deploy, and manage business applications, today launched the latest release of the Progress Sitefinity Digital Experience Platform (DXP), Sitefinity 13.3.

The new release provides ease-of-use, streamlined developer tooling, advanced analytics, personalization, and optimization.

"With the new release of Progress Sitefinity, IT and marketing receive access to its latest capabilities and enhancements in the most complete, long-term-supported package," said John Ainsworth, senior vice president of core products at Progress, in a statement. "Businesses can strategically adopt Sitefinity 13.3 with confidence that their investment is supported by a stellar team with a tech support customer satisfaction score of 95 percent, for years to come. As our customer reviews continue to demonstrate, Progress Sitefinity is the true and tested solution businesses need to successfully navigate user expectations and business demands in the fast-evolving world in which we live."

With the new features and capabilities, IT and marketing can do the following:

Define user groups by business units, divisions, or locations;

Pinpoint highly engaged prospects with extended lead scoring, negative lead scoring, and common touchpoint reporting for personas, presented in an enhanced report interface;

Monitor progress of scheduled tasks and automatically detect and restart tasks that have been halted due to application recycle or system shutdown; and

Access page management, content editing, taxonomy, and digital asset management (images, videos, documents and files).