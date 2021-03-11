Fuze Adds Theta Lake and DataParser Integrations

Fuze a cloud-based communications provider, has integrated with Theta Lake and 17a-4's DataParser and updated the Fuze for Microsoft Teams and Fuze for Slack integrations to adhere to their security and compliance guidelines.

"With the rapid and permanent expansion of remote work, business leaders must scale compliance operations across a growing list of communications channels, while also handling drastically increasing usage," said Dan MacDonnell, senior security advisor at Fuze, in a statement. "As enterprises emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and embrace a hybrid model of in-person and remote work, Fuze's integrations with leading compliance solution vendors enable organizations to remain vigilant and uphold data security."

With the Theta Lake integration, call recordings and chat messages can be pulled directly from the Fuze platform into an archive for long-term retention. Theta Lake uses natural language processing and machine learning to detect compliance, acceptable use, data leakage, and company-specific risks. Additional features include playback controls, transcripts, personally identifiable information redaction, legal-hold, and search capabilities across filters and keywords for e-discovery.

With the DataParser integration, middleware collects Fuze chat messages and shared files into any compliance archive for retention, supervision, and e-discovery. Chats are threaded into conversations for review by compliance officers.

Both the Fuze for Microsoft Teams and Fuze for Slack products have been updated to include click-to-call and click-to-meet.