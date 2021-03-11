Thoma Bravo Acquires Talend in $2.4 Billion Deal

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo will acquire data integration and integrity solutions provider Talend (in a stock transaction worth about $2.4 billion.

"The last 12 months have underscored the importance of digital transformation and the unique and vital role Talend plays in ensuring enterprises can trust the data fueling their businesses," said Christal Bemont, CEO of Talend, in a statement. "I am pleased with how the team has executed through the challenges of 2020 and successfully delivered on the strategic initiatives and targets we laid out a year ago. As we look forward, the transaction with Thoma Bravo, a firm with a successful track record of helping the companies it acquires achieve long-term, sustainable growth, will provide Talend with additional capital, resources, and expertise to execute against our mission and leverage a large market opportunity to help all organizations become data-driven. I want to thank the Talend team for their dedication to our company and customers; it is the incredible women and men of Talend who have helped build a leading platform and made this exciting transaction possible."

"We are thrilled to partner with the management team at Talend to continue to build upon their leadership position in the cloud data integration market," said Seth Boro, a managing partner at Thoma Bravo, in a statement. "We are confident we can apply our experiences working with market-leading software companies to accelerate Talend's growth and complete its transition to the cloud."\

"Data has become critical to every facet of the world, and Talend's data fabric empowers organizations to operationalize their data," said Chip Virnig, a partner at Thoma Bravo, in a statement. "Talend has built the leading cloud-native orchestration platform that helps organizations bring together all their data, wherever it may sit, to solve their most complex problems."