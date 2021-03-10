Natterbox Launches Insight to Analyze Call Recordings

Natterbox has launched Insight, an intelligent conversational and sentiment analytics tool for customer call recordings.

A core feature of Natterbox Insight is its training center. The platform listens to and transcribes all calls and performs an in-depth analysis to identify specific discussion areas, positive or negative terms, phrases, and sentiment.

Insight is designed for both sales and service teams. It can show supervisors which calls to listen to and identify the exact part of the call where training opportunities are present. Supervisors can then leave targeted feedback on the call, which is sent directly to the agent for response or acknowledgement.

Insight also collects long-term data from calls and the training that took place on them.