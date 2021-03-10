Calix Redesigns CommandIQ

Calix today launched a redesign of its CommandIQ mobile subscriber-facing app built for communication service provider (CSP) marketers.

As an integrated element of the full Revenue EDGE solution, CommandIQ allows CSP marketers to target, engage, and excite subscribers. Marketers can automatically generate and deliver targeted, mobile notifications directly to subscribers.

Because CommandIQ;integrates with Calix Marketing Cloud, CSP marketing teams can automatically generate microsegments using machine learning and trigger automated in-app mobile notifications to members of these segments for upsell offers and relevant alerts.

CommandIQ also helps CSP marketing teams introduce their latest offerings and share their most exciting capabilities with their subscribers.