EchoMR Joins the Alida Partner Network

EchoMR, a global market research firm, will join Alida's Partner Network to deliver elevated customer experience (CX) and insights to organizations.

"As a people-first research services company, we strive to find and empower the most authentic consumer voices. Echo has identified a need for ad hoc service as they relate to creating successful long-term community engagements. Partnering with industry leaders like Alida in perfecting those services helps ensure both clients and participants get the most out of their mutual engagement," said Kerry Hecht, founder and CEO of Echo, in a statement. "On behalf of our entire team, we’re beyond pleased to announce this partnership."

EchoMR will join Alida's Partner Network to deliver insights that help its clients capture the voice of their customers. With Alida's CXM & Insights Platform tailored to provide industry and role-specific insight and engagement strategies to close the feedback loop, Alida and EchoMR will work together to deliver actionable insights to help joint customers with product development, marketing campaigns, loyalty, and customer experience.