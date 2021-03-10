Xactly Acquires TopOPPS

Xactly has acquired TopOPPS, a company focused on artificial intelligence (AI), sales pipeline management, and forecasting. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With this strategic acquisition, Xactly is expanding beyond sales performance management to deliver a platform for revenue operations. It pairs Xactly's empirical data set and AI with TopOPPS' capabilities in one platform with behavioral forecasting and pipeline management.