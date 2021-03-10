Xactly Acquires TopOPPS
Xactly has acquired TopOPPS, a company focused on artificial intelligence (AI), sales pipeline management, and forecasting. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
With this strategic acquisition, Xactly is expanding beyond sales performance management to deliver a platform for revenue operations. It pairs Xactly's empirical data set and AI with TopOPPS' capabilities in one platform with behavioral forecasting and pipeline management.
"With the acquisition of TopOPPS, we're combining the power of our data set and AI with the TopOPPS data set and AI to create the only empirically based intelligent revenue performance platform that exists today," said Chris Cabrera, founder and CEO of Xactly, in a statement. "It's time to eradicate the old ways of pipeline management and forecasting and replace it with the right intel to effectively motivate revenue teams and cause the proper behaviors to predict and improve revenue generation. The way of the future will be intelligent revenue performance, and those unable to get onboard with optimizing their businesses will be left behind."
"By bringing AI to the revenue ecosystem, our technology streamlines sales forecasting and pipeline management and brings transparency and certainty to a long-ineffective process," said Jim Eberlin, founder and CEO of TopOPPS, in a statement. "When I founded TopOPPS, we set out to win the market. Xactly, its data set, and its history of innovative data-driven solutions stood out above all other partners. After spirited collaboration with the Xactly team, we are poised to bring this game-changing technology to radically improve revenue intelligence, management, and operations."
